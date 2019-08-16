Cannon will be fired at Bennington Battle Day weekend events

A Revolutionary War cannon will roar at a Battle Day commemoration in Vermont despite earlier talk of banning it due to resident complaints.

The state's historic preservation officer, Laura Trieschmann, said Battle Day festivities at Bennington Monument this weekend will include cannon fire.

The battle was fought in 1777 just over the border in New York when soldiers fighting for the British marched toward Bennington in an attempt to seize weapons stored there.

The Bennington Banner reports that in May the state briefly considered banning cannon fire during the events after two residents who live near Monument Circle complained.

Officials reversed course after receiving an outpouring of support from the public and state and local officials. Friday is Bennington Battle Day, a Vermont state holiday.

8/16/2019 5:28:21 AM (GMT -4:00)