Cannon will continue to signal start of Battle Day 5K race

A cannon will continue to be used to mark the start of a 5-kilometer running race that is held as part of the August commemoration of the Revolutionary War Battle of Bennington.

The state had considered discontinuing use of the cannon near the 306-foot Bennington Battle Monument after a complaint from a neighbor.

State historic preservation officer Laura Trieschmann said the decision was made Thursday to allow the cannon to be used.

She says there was a great deal of support for the continued use of cannons as part of the celebration.

Trieschmann says officials will comply with the requirements of the Old Bennington Planning Commission to ensure all activities at the monument sponsored by the state conform to local regulations and respect the residential neighborhood surrounding the site.

