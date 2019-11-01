Capital One customers may have trouble accessing accounts, direct deposits

Capital One tweeted that it's experiencing technical issues for the second time this week.

The tweet reads:

“Capital One is experiencing a technical issue impacting customer money movement, including direct deposits, and the ability for some customers to access accounts. We are actively working to resolve the issue and restore all services. We greatly apologize for the inconvenience.”

Customers may have trouble accessing their accounts, including direct deposits.

The bank said it's working to resolve the issue.

On Monday, the bank tweeted that it had experienced technical issues, but that those were resolved.

Customers on the Twitter thread complained about dropped calls with customer service after being on hold for long periods of time.

