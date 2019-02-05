Capitol Police chief wants to make disrupting Vt. Legislature a crime

The chief of the Capitol Police wants to make it a crime to disrupt the Vermont Legislature.

Chief Matthew Romei says disruptions at the Statehouse usually lead to trespassing or disorderly conduct charges, but those charges don't always fit.

He asked lawmakers to consider laws in other states.

Disrupting proceedings at the Legislature under a new bill could lead to a $500 fine or 60 days in jail.

The Vermont Constitution says the Statehouse is open to those who behave well. The chief says the bill would clarify what that means.

There have been several disruptions in recent years, including a sit-in inside the House chamber in 2015.

"Applying the plain statutory language sometimes doesn't work real well inside the Statehouse. So we asked them to take a look at some laws from other states and one of them was disturbing the Legislature that would be a very narrow crime," Romei said. "The doors of the House are open to everyone who behaves well. So we want to maintain that. We want to maintain those constitutional rights to come in and to participate in government, but we also want people to act right when they do."

Gov. Phil Scott, R-Vermont, faced a short disruption during his second inaugural address this year when a man threw fake money from the balcony.