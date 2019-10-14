Capitol Watch: Budget wrangling already underway in Albany

The New York State Capitol's second floor is bustling as the governor works on his budget proposal due in January.

The legislative session may be a season away, but lobbyists are already stalking the halls and pitching their funding priorities to Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has broad power over the state's $175.5 billion spending plan.

One big issue this year will be Medicaid spending. New York had delayed paying a $1.7 billion bill until fiscal year 2020 to avoid breaking a spending cap.

Other looming issues include possibly legalizing recreational marijuana sales to adults, which Cuomo has called a priority for the next session.

Albany will also see a push to tax the wealthy from activists and newly elected lawmakers on the left who ran on tackling economic inequality.

