Car and bicycle collision

This morning -- a bicyclist is recovering after police say he hit a car in Essex Junction.

Vermont State Police say the driver was stopped at the Maple and Elm intersection and turned left when there was a break in traffic. That's when they say the rider on an electric bike, 72-year-old Gerald Delmonico of Essex Junction, entered the intersection going the wrong way in the bike lane. Police say he hit the driver's side of the car. He suffered facial fractures as well as other injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Police want to hear from anyone who witnessed the crash.

