Car bursts into flames in Hannaford parking lot

A car suddenly burst into flames at the Hannaford supermarket in Burlington.

Courtesy: Wayne Savage

It happened at 2:45 Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the North Avenue store. No one was in the car and it was parked and not running. Fire investigators say it started in the engine compartment, but the cause is still under investigation. The Chrysler Pacifica is a total loss, but no one was hurt. Firefighters knocked down the fire quickly. They believe an explosion people heard was likely a tire.

Officials say car fires burn hot, so it took a lot of water. And with the temperatures this cold, maintenance crews were brought in to deal with the icy parking lot left behind.