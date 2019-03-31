Car chase ends inside man's apartment

“I got a rude awakening with the whole building shaking,” said Brain Merchant of Winooski.

Police say a high speed chase that went through multiple towns, ended with a man losing control of his car and crashing into his building.

“Almost like a bomb went off, but no bomb. Just car,” said Merchant describing the scene.

Bricks, pieces of insulation and other debris were scattered across Weaver Street Sunday morning showing the impact of a crash.

“The hole you see here,” Merchant said while pointing out the hole in the building. “It was all open you could look right into the apartment,” said Merchant.

That hole in the side of the building marks the end of what police are calling a high-speed chase, that started and Milton and finished on this side street.

“He came down Weaver, he had to be at least doing 65,” said Merchant. They say the car that went through this building was stolen. Merchant says he watched as rescue crews helped his neighbor, who lives on the other side of the wall to safety.

“Normally he sleeps in the recliner chair in there and if he would be sleeping in that, he wouldn't be here today,” said Merchant.

That same neighbor, was seen walking back into his damaged apartment on Sunday.

“Grace of god he decided to go to his bed last night,” said Merchant.

Now, grateful to be alive, but left with a damaged home and shocked that it happened to them.

Right now, we don't know what caused the chase or if the driver faces any charges.

We do know he was brought to the hospital for a head injury.