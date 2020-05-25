Car convoys, small ceremonies mark Memorial Day in New York

New Yorkers are marking Memorial Day with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions.

On Long Island, a small group of veterans saluted, wearing masks and spaced several feet apart to observe social distancing, as a parade of cars passed beneath a large American flag by the Eisenhower Park Veterans Memorial on Monday morning. The parade and wreath-laying were closed to the public but streamed online.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo was due later Monday morning at a private ceremony at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum in Manhattan.

