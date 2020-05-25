New Hampshire state leaders pushing for more nursing home aid

Members of New Hampshire’s Congressional delegation say the state’s nursing homes are getting critical financial help but they will continue to push for more.

Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Reps. Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas said nursing homes will get nearly $20 million in the federal coronavirus relief package.

All four Democrats said Congress should be even more aggressive in extending aid to nursing homes. Shaheen is cosponsoring legislation that provides $20 billion nationwide to help states implement strategies to contain the spread of the virus in congregate settings.

On Saturday, New Hampshire reported 77 new positive COVID-19 cases and four new deaths. That brings the total to 4,089 cases and 208 deaths.

5/24/2020 4:44:34 PM (GMT -4:00)

