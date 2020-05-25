Car convoys, small ceremonies to mark Memorial Day in NYC

Memorial Day in New York City is being marked with car convoys and small ceremonies instead of parades, as those looking to honor fallen military members have to contend with coronavirus restrictions.

In Brooklyn, a group of cars will end up at the Brooklyn veterans affairs hospital where participants will lay a wreath, and there will be another convoy on Staten Island.

A Queens group will lay a wreath at the site where they usually end their parade. In Manhattan, the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum will hold a private ceremony featuring a wreath-laying and the playing of “Taps” that will later be online.

