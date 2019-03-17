Car crash leads to arrest

A man is in jail after crashing his car in Shraftsbury.

Police said it happened just after 7 p.m. Saturday on East Rd. near Buck Hill Rd.

Police said 22-year-old Spencer Morse of Bennington drove off the road and collided with a tree.

The car sustained heavy damage to the driver's side, passenger side, windshield, and roof.

The passenger was trapped. She was airlifted to Albany Medical Center to be treated for a broken leg and possible head injury.

Neither Morse nor the passenger were wearing a seat belt.

Morse faces multiple charges, including gross negligent operation, accident duty to stop, and false information to law enforcement.