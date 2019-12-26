Car crashes into New Hampshire Applebee's restaurant

Fire officials say a driver has been seriously injured after his car crashed into an Applebee's Restaurant in New Hampshire early on Christmas morning.

The Derry, New Hampshire, Fire Department says it was called to the restaurant around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.

The driver was flown by helicopter to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The fire department says Applebee's had moderate damage and can reopen as scheduled.

