Police say no one was injured when a car crashed into a home in Plattsburgh.

It happened on South Peru Street Wednesday at about 9:30 a.m.

Investigators say no one was home when it happened.

They say it appears the 44-year-old driver had a medical event that led to the crash. She was taken to the hospital for evaluation from that medical event.

The building inspector says the house is inhabitable but the homeowner will stay with family.