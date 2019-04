A car consumed by fire shut down a Williston road. The driver now being accused of putting a child in danger.

WCAX viewer Richard Erdman sent us some close-up video of the fire.

Police have now reopened South Brownell Road both ways.

They say the driver may have been drunk when he crashed into a telephone pole. The car caught fire and the five people were able to escape. Police think one of them was a nine-year-old.

The group is now recovering from minor injuries.