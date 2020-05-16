Car rolls of road into Winooski River

A car rolled into the Winooski River in Montpelier on Friday.

First responders were called to the scene at the North Branch of the river in Montpelier Friday afternoon. Crews found the vehicle more than halfway submerged in the middle of the river.

The car's owner is safe and says it was unoccupied when it rolled into the water. They're not sure how it happened.

The car was left in the river for now, due to the rain and high water levels.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources has been notified, and the car will be recovered when the water level lowers.

