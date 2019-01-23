Carbon tax debate heats up under Golden Dome

The new legislative session is renewing calls for a carbon tax in Vermont to help reduce harmful carbon emissions. A report commissioned by lawmakers has been released and some groups say it shows how Vermont can move forward with several carbon-cutting strategies. But legislative leaders remain opposed to pursuing a carbon tax at the state level.

Cars, your furnace -- everything that doesn't run on renewable energy is powered by carbon-based fuels.

Dan Barlow with Vermont Businesses for Social Responsibility says it's time to put a price on carbon. "We're looking at a state-only approach. We think we can find the right size and the right type of carbon pricing for Vermont," he said.

A report commissioned by the Legislature says the state can reduce carbon by enacting a variety of proposals, including a carbon tax. The hired consultants say a carbon tax would have a minimal impact on the economy but it would harm rural Vermonters more than those living in Chittenden County.

Those lobbying for a carbon tax say the report shows how it can be done, but Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe, D-Chittenden County, and House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, D-South Hero, don't support it at the state level.

"It provides a path forward on this issue so we're looking forward to engaging them in conversation and sitting down with them to look at the report," Barlow said.

Ashe wants to cut carbon emissions in Vermont -- as do most lawmakers. He says he'll consider a regional approach but says it's risky to try at the state level. "We will be looking at a whole range of strategies with the primary emphasis of reducing emissions," he said.

Rob Roper is with the Ethan Allen Institute, a conservative think tank. He agrees climate change is real but says the proposals being floated aren't real solutions. "The proponents of these proposals say, 'We're gonna save the snow on the mountains, we're gonna save fall foliage and maple syrup and there won't be any devastating weather events in the future, but this is not actually going to affect any of those things" he said.

Roper says he believes solutions will emerge that will help fight climate change without harming any Vermonters."I don't think we've really developed appropriate responses to climate change. I'm a free market person, so I would like to see more entrepreneurial approaches to it rather than top-down government approaches to it," he said.

At a news conference Wednesday, climate advocates called for other measures like more home weatherization, public transportation and electric vehicle infrastructure. Those measures are expected to gain more traction this year.

