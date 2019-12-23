Caring for your loved ones with Alzheimer's around the holidays

Getting together for the holidays can be a confusing change of course for those living with Alzheimer's or dementia.

WCAX talked with a local woman about how to make it better for your loved around this time of year.

Three years ago, doctors diagnosed Cookie Vega's 91-year-old mom, Pilar Velez, with Alzheimer's dementia.

"I mean I kind of knew, but getting that final diagnosis was not easy," said Vega.

And Vega says lately taking care of her mom has gotten even harder.

"She doesn't remember me sometimes. She confuses me with my daughter. She'll ask me how's my girls, I have one," said Vega.

Regardless of the occasional frustrations, Vega has committed her time to making her mom as comfortable as possible.

"When you educate yourself it just makes it a little easier," said Vega.

Easier to empathize with what they're going through.

"You forget it's not their fault. I mean there's a war going on in her brain, you know. And in the middle of it, she doesn't need you going, 'Ma, you said that five times," said Vega.

Vega learned some of those ways to cope from Gloria Lewis, a registered nurse from Bayada Hospice who visits the home weekly.

She says maintaining that comfort during the holidays can be especially challenging.

"People that they see have to be consistent and routine, and when there's a lot of stimulation and a lot more people coming in -- noise, activity, music, even -- sometimes that can be very, very disruptive, even if it's happy," said Lewis.

So Lewis says it's important to prepare family for an interaction that may surprise or shock them.

"Sometimes children are afraid because they don't get the recognition back and they kind of pull back and hold back," said Lewis.

Lewis suggests caregivers explain to visitors about the necessary routine and be ready for them not to remember certain things.

"She's not going to remember you, but you remember her," said Vega.

And Vega says gathering and spending that time with the ones you love during the holidays is really all that matters.

Vega says it took her quite a while to adjust.

She says one of the most crucial ways to keep a loved one comfortable is by keeping the conversation light, simple, and pleasant distracting from irritations caused by the commotion.

Click here for more information from the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.