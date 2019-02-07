Cars at standstill for hours after multiple car crashes

The freezing rain caused a chain-reaction crash involving about 13 cars on Interstate 89 in Richmond. Police say traffic was at a complete standstill for almost two hours as they worked to clean up the site.

"Most of it was due to road conditions and operators not driving at appropriate speeds," Vermont State Police Lt. Robert Lucs said. "Traffic at the time was the biggest hindrance in trying to get resources to the scene. We made it in what we would consider a timely fashion."

Lucs gives a big thanks to the crews at Richmond Fire, EMS, and police who responded to the crash.

"Numerous vehicles were blocking traffic, and investigation appears that one vehicle struck the guard rail, which caused a chain reaction," Lucs said. "There was a tractor-trailer involved that went up the middle of the crash, trying to avoid the accident, and became pinned to the vehicles still in motion at the time."

Police say that even with the large pileup, only one person treated for non-life-threatening injuries.