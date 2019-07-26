Cars catch on fire in Rutland State Police Barracks impound lot

Several cars have been further damaged after catching fire in the Rutland State Police Barracks impound lot.

File photo

Police say it all started after they towed two cars to the lot after a serious crash on Route 22A in West Haven earlier this month.

We're told, just after one the cars, a BMW, got to the lot, it started to smoke and caught fire.

Two other cars parked near the BMW also caught fire.

Fire crews responded and say it looks like the fire started in the engine and is not being considered suspicious.