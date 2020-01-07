Case of seized Great Danes rescheduled before court

Arguments in the appeal of a woman convicted of housing dozens of filthy and sick Great Danes in her New Hampshire mansion have been rescheduled before the state Supreme Court.

Christina Fay was sentenced on 17 animal cruelty charges in 2018. A judge ruled she would serve no jail time, but that she would be responsible for paying back nearly $2 million for the care of the dogs.

Arguments were scheduled at the state Supreme Court for Thursday but due to a lawyer's scheduling conflict, they've now been rescheduled for Feb. 12. Fay's arguments concern privacy rights, barred testimony, and other matters.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)