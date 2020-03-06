Cases of new virus double overnight in New York state to 22

New York state's coronavirus caseload doubled overnight to 22, and New York City's mayor is imploring the federal government to send more test kits for the new virus.

Officials say the newly diagnosed cases include two hospitalized patients in New York City and a hospitalized man in Long Island’s Nassau County.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the other positive tests were in people with mild symptoms or none at all in Westchester County. That's where a cluster of cases emerged earlier in the week.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says officials' level of concern is rising.

3/6/2020 12:03:33 AM (GMT -5:00)