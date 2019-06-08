Cast a line: fishing is free in Vermont this weekend

Anglers get to fish for free without a license this weekend in Vermont waterways.

It's part of the annual Vermont Days, in which admission to state parks and historic sites is free.

On Saturday, ten kids fishing events will be held around the state. They include the Grand Isle Fishing festival, in which youngsters and families get a chance to catch trout in a hatchery pond.

Free fishing equipment will also be available to borrow at 19 state parks around Vermont on Saturday and Sunday.

