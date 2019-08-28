Castleton University gears up for cannabis conference

Castleton University will celebrate the launch of its new cannabis studies program next month.

The "Cannabis: The Vermont Way" conference will take place Friday, September 13. Organizers say it will include information and panel discussion multiple perspectives including business, legal advocacy, cultivation and culinary uses, and health and wellness.

Lieutenant Governor David Zuckerman will give the conference's keynote address. Zuckerman has been an outspoken advocate for cannabis reform in Vermont, supporting a tax and regulate plan and supporting the personal possession plan.