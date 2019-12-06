Castleton University gets $200K grant to renovate building

Vermont's Castleton University says it has received a $200,000 grant to help revitalize a building that was constructed around 1800 and serves as an important example of Federal-style architecture from the early history of the state.

The university says the grant is from the Alma Gibbs Donchian Foundation to help revitalize Granger House, one of the oldest homes in Castleton.

Following the renovations, Granger House, which was acquired by the university in 2012, will become the new residence of the university's president. It will also be the setting for campus, community, and philanthropic events.

