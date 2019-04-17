Castleton University on alert after alleged threat from faculty member

The Castleton University campus was on alert Wednesday after the school says a faculty member made threats against colleagues.

Castleton University officials say they obtained a recording of an employee threatening violence against specific people in the nursing department where she also works. That recording was handed over to police.

"Police have been interviewing people that know her, trying to figure out if there was a threat to us, so they are doing their investigation," said Dennis Proulx, Castleton's dean of students.

And university officials say police deemed it to be a credible threat. But police are not talking yet and have not confirmed the name of the employee, so we're not releasing it either.

"Making sure that people know there was a police presence here in case they were feeling unsafe," Proulx said.

We know it was not a bomb threat, but the school stopped short of saying what kind of violence it feared could happen. There are extra police on campus now.

Classes were not interrupted because it was only a potential threat. However, campus alerts were sent out and warnings to students if the female employee was spotted on campus to call 911.

"I think we are trying to provide them with as much information as possible so they feel confident that there are people around if this becomes and imminent threat, that we would be watching for that," Proulx said. "We are going to work with the police. They are going to tell us what the threat level is and we will continue to update our campus accordingly."

It's unclear what the employee is allegedly upset about. The school didn't say why she made the threats, and as of now, she's still employed by the school.