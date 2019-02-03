Castleton University to take over hospitality program this fall

Vermont's Castleton University is going to take over the Killington School of Resort Management from a college that is going out of business.

For the past 18 years, Green Mountain College has worked with the Killington and Pico ski areas on a three-year bachelor's degree program in the fields of hospitality and business.

Green Mountain College, of Poultney, is ceasing operations at the end of the current school year.

The Rutland Herald reports the hospitality program was started in 2001 and directed by GMC professor of business and economics Frank Pauzé.

Castleton, which is a part of the Vermont State College System, decided to keep the program alive.

Killington and Pico President and General Manager Mike Solimano says they're thrilled to have Castleton as a partner.

