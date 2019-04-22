Castleton University worker accused of making threats still employed

The woman accused of making threats against members of the Castleton University community is still employed by the school.

Castleton gave WCAX News a statement Monday that said: "She is still employed. We cannot comment on personnel processes. The Castleton police have served a notice against trespass to her for our property... She is not allowed on our campus at this time as we sort through the events and any further response."

The Castleton campus was on alert last Wednesday after the faculty member allegedly made threats against colleagues. Campus alerts were sent out to students.