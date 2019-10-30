Castleton, UVM partnership allows student journalists to get in print

Student journalists are getting the chance to take their skills to the next level thanks to a new partnership between Castleton University and UVM.

The University of Vermont funded program will allow students to work with a New York Times freelancer to report and write stories that could be published in several local newspapers.

The first batch of stories could be published soon and teachers say this will help students learn to work with professional editors on stories that may otherwise not get told.

The program was made possible with a $2,000 grant from UVM.