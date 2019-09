Castleton University is hosting a film and panel discussion to discuss homelessness.

There will be a showing of a documentary about criminalizing homelessness.

After the film, you can stay and discuss the issue in Vermont communities and how to address it.

The panel is expected to have several local social workers, and is part of Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman's movie series.

It's on Sept. 24 at Jeffords Auditorium on Castleton's campus, and it's free.