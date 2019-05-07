Castleton nursing program partners with Southwestern Vermont Health Care

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) With Southern Vermont College set to close, Southwestern Vermont Health Care says Castleton University is now its preferred partner for nursing education.
SVHC anticipates a shortage of registered nurses with bachelor's degrees.
Castleton has applied to the New England Commission of Higher Education to create another location in Bennington. It would have a bachelor of science in nursing program beginning this fall. Castleton would share space with Vermont Technical College.