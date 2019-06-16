Catching fish and making memories

Sean Graves is no stranger to Lake Champlain.

“I have been coming to Lake Champlain since I was six or seven years old,” said Graves.

Since his time on the lake as a kid, he says the fishing has improved, “Better, much better.”

But a reason for better fishing, may also be better company, he is joined on Father’s Day by his 17 year old son Tanner.

“We always fish together,” said Sean Graves

“It’s just fun coming out here to spend time on father’s day and going fishing,” said Tanner Graves.



The New Hampshire residents come back every year specifically for the Lake Champlain International Father’s Day Fishing Derby.

“There's not a whole lot of places where you can catch a four pound small mouth and a five pound large mouth in the same day,” said Sean Graves.

On the shore at the St. Albans Marina, anglers brought in their catch of the day at the official weigh station.

“Great time to have fun with your friends,” said Brad Dumsour of Georgia.

“Just a good time to be with the son and having fun.” said Corey Laughlan of Sheldon.

And derby officials say that’s what it’s all about.

“This really is meant to be an event where anglers of all abilities can come together and fish on amazing Lake Champlain,” said Eric LaMontagne of Lake Champlain International.

This year there were 12 weigh stations in New York and Vermont. There was also an adjustment to the point system to keep anglers on their toes.

“That's something we do every few years so that we can take into account natural population changes,” said LaMontagne.

But whether or not they bring in a trophy fish, the father and son duo say their time together on the lake makes it a day well spent

“There is no comparison, there's none whatsoever,” said Sean Graves.

