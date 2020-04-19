Catching up with Alex Blair

One of the concerns during the coronavirus outbreak, are immuno-compromised patients putting themselves at risk by traveling to the hospitals to get regular treatments for other diseases like cancer.

Alex Blair was first diagnosed with Leukemia in 2018 and had a relapse last spring. We've been following her story throughout this battle.

Since she couldn't find a bone marrow donor match, the BFA Fairfax graduate turned to stem cell treatment.

She just returned from Boston where she has blood work done every 2 weeks to make sure nothing else is going on.

We caught up with Alex on Wednesday during a parade for UVM Healthcare workers.

Alex says while she's concerned, she feels like she's in good hands.

"I think they're doing a great job of keeping things wiped down, cleaned down, being safe about masks and everything they really can do with checking people and stuff like that. So, I think they're doing a great job as far as that goes," Blair says.

Alex says she's building up strength everyday, keeping busy and staying away from the public.

She's cancer free right now, but won't know if she's out of the woods for another five years.

Her next round of blood tests is in 6 months.