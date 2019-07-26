Catching up with Twiddle at Tumble Down

It's festival season on the Burlington Waterfront! And this weekend the Lake Champlain Maritime Festival overlaps with Twiddle's Tumble Down.

That means antique boats and hundreds of people packing the waterfront to hear some homegrown music.

Our Ike Bendavid caught up with the stars of Tumble Down-- Twiddle-- and found out the band has a message they want to get out this year. Watch the video for the full interview.

The event started Thursday and goes through Sunday. Click here for more details.