Montpelier native and Olympic gold medalist Amanda Pelkey calls Boston home these days.

So while our Scott Fleishman was in town for the Bruins game, he stopped in to catch up with Pelkey.

They talked about her upcoming camp in Stowe, the Bruins and how women's pro hockey players are taking a stand by boycotting the 2019 NWHL season saying they can't make a sustainable living.

Watch the video for the full interview.