Catching up with the Coronasaurus Rex

It has become a local sensation over the past week or so, she's been dubbed the Coronasaurus Rex.

Rexy has been roaming around the Chittenden County area dancing in random neighborhoods, trying to bring a smile during the pandemic.

On Sunday, we got to meet the woman behind the costume.

Jenny Rooke says her friend gave her this costume as a pick-me-up after her business, Rookie's Root Beer, had to temporarily close.

"These times are super heavy right now and if I can shed a little light and joy into someone's life and be a distraction then so be it. I'm not a trained medical professional but I do know that laughter is the best medicine so that's all I'm trying to do," said Rooke.

Rooke says her first stop in her Coronasaurus Rex costume was Birchwood Terrace.

She says she danced with seniors through the window for about twenty minutes and says she plans to continue doing this as long as people are still enjoying it.