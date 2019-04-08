Catching up with Channel 3's new "Across the Fence" host

Monday marks the first day for new "Across the Fence" host Fran Stoddard on Channel 3.

It's been around for about 64 years -- "Across the Fence" on Channel 3 is the longest-running program of its kind in the United States.

In its long history, the show has only had three hosts. Monday will mark the first day for the newest host and debut a new set as well.

“Curiosity is my thing, so journalism was perfect -- 'how does this work? who's doing that? what's this piece of art? Why are you doing that?'” said Fran Stoddard, the show's new host.

Stoddard is bringing more than her curiosity to the show. She brings an impressive resume with more than 20 years of Vermont news, from hosting the show “Profiles” on Vermont Public Television, to “Switchboard” on VPR.

That's one reason Producer Will Mikell thought she would be an excellent fit. “On a day-to-day basis she makes people feel at ease, this is something she's done before. Our guests are not governors and senators, our guests are real people who are not on television every day,” Mikell said.

Educators, teachers, farmers and small business owners share their stories one "Across the Fence" weekdays from 12:15 to 12:30 p.m.

Mikell, who’s been a part of the show for 18 years, says the legacy of the program is improving your quality of life. “What can we do in your life that might bring joy, that might bring some element of education, that allows you to do something better,” he said.

“It's a show that's about how to make our lives better, how to make our communities better, and that's always been something we've been interested in,” Stoddard said.

Stoddard says her vision for the show is to both stick with tradition of Vermont roots while taking it a step further. She's excited to be a part of the next step -- which is having the show available to watch online.

“People have, again, amazing things to share with us and we now have the internet. I'd really like us to think about what we can share with the rest of the country,” Stoddard said.

