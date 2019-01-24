Catholic Diocese to help out unpaid federal workers

The government shutdown has some worried about getting food and paying the bills. That has the Catholic Diocese of Burlington looking to help out.

Church leaders have made more funds available to support their Charities' Emergency Aid program. The program helps families in crisis with food cards and rent assistance.

They also will be doing a statewide "Souperbowl Sunday" collection.

During church services of Super Bowl weekend, they will be taking a collection of canned soup and will raise money to help families on 3SquaresVT.