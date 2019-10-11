Catholic school teacher touts benefits of learning cursive

It's a debate that can bring out strong opinions: should kids be taught cursive in school?

While it's not a requirement for public schools in Vermont, Catholic schools are still putting the pencil to paper.

A third grade class at Christ the King is learning cursive handwriting.

"The best part about cursive is that its fancy," said Clare Hamilton, a third grader.

This fancy writing style has become increasing less popular to teach kids. After all, it's not easy at first.

"Probably connecting all the letters and doing it capitol," said the third grader.

"Doing the down curves and under curves that what I think the most hard parts are," said Patrick Papp, another third grader.

Teacher Jan Cootey writes the four rules of cursive on the board: shape, size, space and slant. She says the benefits of her teaching this go beyond the walls of this classroom.

"It's important when they get older, so they can read historical documents which are written in cursive, its part of our literacy program. And I think also they need to have a signature," said Cootey.

Soon these students will be doing assignments using cursive and Cootey says that's good for their cognitive development and for stream of consciousness thinking

"As they are thinking it, they are able to fluidly write it down in a notebook versus the task of printing every single letter," said Cootey.

While cursive may be difficult to learn, once these kids get the hang of it, it has its benefits.

"It makes you go much faster than just writing it in print," said Papp.