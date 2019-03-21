Cats fall in NCAA Tournament

The Cinderella slipper didn't quite fit for the University of Vermont men's basketball team. The 13th seeded Catamounts pushed 4th seed Florida State to the limit before falling 76-69.

Vermont, the champions of the America East were a hefty underdog against Florida State, one of the top teams in the powerful Atlantic Coast Conference. The Catamounts jumped out to an early 16-7 lead behind sharp 3-point shooting and then withstood a Florida State run before going to the locker room at half time tied at 27.

The teams traded leads through the first 10 minutes of the second half, the Seminoles using their size advantage to score down low, Vermont getting timely 3-point shooting.

Down the stretch, the Catamounts could not contain the Seminoles inside game and the Florida State lead swelled to double-digits. The Catamounts finish their season at 27-7.

