Seven cats are in need of a new home after police say a sex offender abandoned them without food or water.

The Essex County Sheriff's Office say 25-year-old Brandon McCoy was arrested Friday after failing to register as a sex offender.

We're also told he didn't live at the place he said he would be living.

McCoy is charged with seven counts of animal cruelty.

The cats are up for adopted at the North Country SPCA.