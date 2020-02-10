Cause of Bolton fire under investigation

Investigators are looking into a fire last week that destroyed a former Bolton business and sent two people to the hospital.

Police say it happened on the Bolton Valley Access Road last Wednesday night at a former business known as the Ski Shop.

Two people living in an upstairs apartment were found outside and taken to UVM Medical Center for treatment.

The property's owner, Kevin Lynch, 61, told police the shop has been closed several years and was supposed to be vacant.

The male victim, who has not been identified by police, received substantial burn injuries and was listed in serious condition. The woman, Patricia Skelly, 61, of Montpelier, was treated and released.

Police say the fire appears to have started on the second floor. The cause remains under investigation.