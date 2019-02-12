Cause of Waitsfield auto shop fire undetermined

Investigators say a fire that destroyed a Waitsfield auto shop Monday started near the boiler, but that there was too much damage to establish a definitive cause.

The morning fire destroyed Tiger's Auto Repair on Baird Road of Route 100. Despite the hot fire caused by hazardous materials, firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading to the main house and a nearby storage shed. The repair shop was a total loss.

They say the origin of the fire was in the back of the building where an oil boiler had been located.

No one was injured in the blaze.