Celebrating 20 years since Baker v. Vermont

The Pride Center for Vermont hosted a celebration on Friday to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Baker v. Vermont. It's a court case back in 1999 that secured the rights of Civil Unions between same-sex couples.

Susan Murray served as a litigator during the trial and says that the court case may not have been what they were hoping for, but it led to greater achievements for the LGBTQ community.

"What the Vermont Supreme Court did was something both monumental and disappointing at the same time, [the court] said they were not going to decide whether same-sex couples in Vermont are entitled to the status of marriage," litigator Susan Murray said. "It was the second court to say that same-sex couples are entitled to all the same legal rights and benefits of marriage that opposite-sex couples have."

A few of the plaintiffs in that court case attended the event, including Stan Baker, who the case is named after. Baker addressed the crowd at the celebration and said explained said he did it for love.

Nina Beck and her wife Stacey Jolles say they also did it for love.

"We've been together thirty years, and we got married as soon as Vermont made it legal," Nina Beck said.

Although the event was cause for celebration, everyone that spoke with us said that the case also serves as a good example of why there is a continual need for progress.

"I think everywhere but particularly in Vermont there are so many more safe spaces and so much more information out there, so many more ways for people to be who they are without feeling like they've got to give something up," Nina said.

Justin Marsh, the Director of Development and Communications for Pride Vermont, said that Becker v. Vermont and the Marriage Equality Act of 2009 were huge points of success.

"Progress does not have a finish line so we are going to continue to fight for equal rights," Marsh said. "There's still a lot that we need to do a lot of protections that we need to make sure are still in place, and not taken away."