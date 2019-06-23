Celebrating Abenaki heritage

A Native American tribe in Vermont is continuing its tradition of sharing its heritage.

At the 12th Annual Abenaki Heritage Weekend at the Lake Champlain Maritime Museum, Abenaki Vermonters told ancient stories and sang traditional songs in their ancestor’s native tongue. They also taught people how to cook with fire, make fire with flint and steel, and identify animal tracks.

The event featured a segment called the “Living History Encampment” which introduced people to the Abenaki tribe’s lifestyle when they inhabited Ndakinna, which is modern-day Vermont. Vera Longtoe Sheehan, the director of the Vermont Abenaki Artists’ Association, says archaeological evidence reveals Abenakis lived in this region about 13,000 years ago. She says the Abenaki people were not recognized by the government for most of that time.

“About a year before Vermont joined the United States, the colonial government decided that the Abenaki no longer existed,” she explained. “They had signed a 100-year land lease with us to use some land and I guess they didn’t want to give it back and they declared that we weren’t here anymore. Some of our ancestors tried to fight that in the court system and lost.”

Four Abenaki tribes won recognition by the state of Vermont in 2011. According to Longtoe Sheehan, there are still Abenaki people in Vermont and New Hampshire who do not have recognition.

The festival also featured a gallery exhibit called “Nebizun: Water is Life.” It focused on the relationship the Abenaki people have with water and its importance to healing the world. Nebizun is the Abenaki word for medicine.

Longtoe Sheehan says the festival gives them a chance to introduce several aspects of their heritage to all people, including non-Native people and fellow Abenakis.

“We have families that are Abenaki and they’re not recognized and they may not even know their own culture,” she said. “They’ll come up to us and say ‘I’m Abenaki but I’m not recognized’ and they’ll be like ‘But I’m here to learn.’”

The Vermont Abenaki Artists’ Association put on the event. They have a new initiative called the Abenaki Arts and Education Center. Longtoe Sheehan says it will offer free study guides and other online resources about the Abenaki culture.

