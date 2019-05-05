Celebrating Abenaki pride in Burlington

The Ethan Allen homestead hosted an Abenaki Living History weekend.

There were reenactments and demonstrations to educate the public and give a glimpse on what life was like in the late 18th Century.

Those we spoke with say these events are important on sharing the Abenaki experience.

"Being Abenaki is everything actually. It's past, present, and future. I have two kids and they are learning what it's like to feel comfortable to be Abenaki. When I was a kid it wasn't so comfortable," said Cody Hemenway, Living History committee member.

The Museum also introduced a new exhibit. The "Vermont Abenakis: a Living Heritage" portion of the museum opened and showcased artifacts and memorabilia of the historic Native American tribe.

