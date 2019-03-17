Celebrating Irish Culture

SD Ireland Companies helped people celebrate Saint Patrick's Day around Chittenden County.

It's part of a 30-year-old tradition, parading the cement trucks through cities like Winooski. Saturday, the festivities really kicked into high gear in Burlington.

Families flooded Church Street and wore green in honor of the holiday. Some even decided to include green underwear in their outfits.

People celebrated Irish culture, stopping to watch a flash mob of Irish step dancers.

"It's just so fun. It just has a great community aspect," dancer Anna Hall said. "It's just hard to learn some of the fast footwork."

Many prepared to chow down on some Saint Patrick's Day classics.

"Later today, I'm going to be making a Guinness shepherd's pie," Keeley Painter of South Burlington said.

Even non-Irish businesses got into the spirit of the day. Gaku Ramen set out its sign, reading, "Irish I had some ramen."

People lined the streets, waving to the SD Ireland cement truck drivers. The trucks show off their shamrocks all year long. On Saint Patrick Day, the trucks are on a special mission, raising money for cancer research.

UVM researcher David Krag said getting this funding is a big boost for his team.

"Real freedom to dive in on research strategies that we can take from the lab to the patients," Krag said.

For the UVM Cancer Center, it might as well be a pot of gold at the end of a cement truck parade.

