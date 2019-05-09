Celebrating Vermont's LGBTQA community

Friday is about diversity and representation. And you can be a part of it at the 21st annual Vermont Pride Center LGBTQA Community Celebration.

Organizers and hosts Justin Marsh and Taylor Small from the Vermont Pride Center joined our Galen Ettlin to talk about the celebration and why it's so important, and what the money that's raised will fund. Watch the video for the full interview.

That celebration and auction event is Friday, May 10, at the ECHO Leahy Center on the Burlington waterfront from 6-9 p.m. Ticket prices vary.

Click here for more information on the event.

Click here for ticket information.