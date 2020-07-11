WWII veteran celebrates a century of life

Celebrating a century of life with family and friends. The Chase family says they knew Lysle's 100th birthday had to be special, but Lysle's grandson Eric says he never expected it to turn into a town-wide celebration.

We've probably been planning this for a month and a half," Eric said. "You know it really started as a parade, and then my aunts got involved, and it's become a pretty big event for us."

Cars, trucks, automobiles, even tractors came out to Pomfret. Visitors and well-wishers included family, friends, distant relatives, and Naval officers who made a point to honor Lysle and his time serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II. A color guard marched in the parade, and Commander O'Brien presented Lysle with an American flag, as well as a command coin to give thanks for his service.

"His generation really saved America and saved the world from a possible future that none of us would want to be in so, that's why we're here,"O'Brien said.

The family says they're thankful to the military, friends and neighbors who came out, and they're grateful they could put on such an event during the pandemic.

"It is nice that we can find a way to work around Corona and be able to celebrate him in a way that's safe and keeps the public safe, as well," he said.