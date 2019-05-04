Celebrating otters at the Wild Center

River Otters are born in the spring and what better way to celebrate them than a birthday party!

It's a big weekend at The Wild Center, and they are truly going wild.

Squirt, Louie, and Scarlet are river otters that call the Wild Center home.

Scarlet is only three-years-old and is the puppy in the pack. Squirt is 18 and Louie is 17. They tend to live life more in the slow lane and love a good nap.

"They're actually well past the natural life span of a wild otter, in the wildlife they live about ten to 12 years," said Leah Valerio, Curator at the Wild Center.

Celebrating these birthdays are special because just one year ago, a birthday wasn't always promised.

The Department of Environmental Conservation's River Otter Project fought to change that.

Over five years, 279 otters were caught and released into 16 sites across the state.

"They're no longer considered threatened," Valerio said. "Their numbers have gone back up and they're doing really well statewide."

This year, you can even check out how they live outside the spotlight.

The Wild Center is giving the public the chance to go behind the scenes and see how the staff works.

There's private otter pools, hammocks for lounging, and a play park to keep in touch with their wild sides.

"We want to make sure the animals are displaying natural behaviors," Valerio said. "Whatever they would actually be doing in the wild."